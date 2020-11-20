NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.87% of NovoCure worth $665,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NovoCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $125.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 659.30 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

