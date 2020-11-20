Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

