NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.20

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,233 shares of company stock worth $3,636,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

