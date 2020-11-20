Offshift Price Reaches $0.59 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Offshift token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $8,631.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,280.52 or 0.99940660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005453 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.