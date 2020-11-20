Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

