ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.