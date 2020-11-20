Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $43-43.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.09 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

