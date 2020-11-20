Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $108,549.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00448452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,172,874 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.