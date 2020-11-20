Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,019 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.38% of Ovintiv worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

