Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

