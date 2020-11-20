Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $295.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.