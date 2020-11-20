Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $295.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.