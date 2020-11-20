Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $330.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $295.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

