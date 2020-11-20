Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

