Paul A. Scoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,829.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRLP opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.14. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.