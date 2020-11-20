Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paylocity by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 264,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $13,412,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $3,395,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,654 shares of company stock worth $18,587,430. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

