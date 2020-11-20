PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $693,403.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00437125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.87 or 0.02809384 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

