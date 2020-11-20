PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.52% of PBF Energy worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.