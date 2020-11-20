PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,700 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the October 15th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 457.5 days.

Shares of PCWLF opened at $0.61 on Friday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

