Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $75.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

