Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.26. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

