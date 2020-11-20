PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.38.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

