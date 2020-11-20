PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 51,364,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 17,543,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PG&E by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

