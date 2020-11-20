PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

