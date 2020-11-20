Pi Financial Increases Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Price Target to C$1.50

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) stock opened at C$0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Revival Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.45.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

