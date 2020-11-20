Pillar Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $11,364.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00437125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.87 or 0.02809384 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

