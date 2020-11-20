Piper Sandler Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $80.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

