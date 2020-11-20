Piper Sandler Comments on McAfee Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of McAfee in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

