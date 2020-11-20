Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $412.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $378.00 to $412.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.06.

INTU stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

