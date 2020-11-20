Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the October 15th total of 801,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PXLW stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

