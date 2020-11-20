POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.83.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

