PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.22. PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

