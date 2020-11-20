Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 164.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 219.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $22,750,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.07. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

