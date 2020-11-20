PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $67,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after buying an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PRA Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PRA Group by 1,936.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PRA Group by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $305,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,226,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,693 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.