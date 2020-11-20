Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAX) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 25th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Praxis Precision Medicines’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $34.02 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

