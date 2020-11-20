Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pressure BioSciences stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95. Pressure BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

