Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

