Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 292,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

