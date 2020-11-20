Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $99.99 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.