ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

