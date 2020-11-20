Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.