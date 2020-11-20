Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreased by Analyst

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Aramark stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Aramark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,656,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 325,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aramark by 404.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $63,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

