Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Q2 worth $62,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 115.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $2,601,785.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $27,333,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,895 shares of company stock worth $38,964,306 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.