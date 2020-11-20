Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $121.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.