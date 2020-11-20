Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.37 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,652,274. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seagen by 255.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagen by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.