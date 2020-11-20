Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,025 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 57.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EchoStar by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EchoStar by 99.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 33.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.