Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,385 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

