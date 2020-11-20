Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,891 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

