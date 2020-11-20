Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,093 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.