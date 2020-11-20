Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

